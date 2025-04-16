Potential Transfer Portal Targets for Georgia Football
Potential transfer portal targets for Georgia football during the spring window.
The spring transfer portal window has officially opened for college football. This is the last opportunity teams will have to improve their rosters and for players to make their final moves before the start of the 2025 college football season.
With that said, here are a few names the Georgia Bulldogs could potentially target now that the portal is open.
Beau Atkinson, EDGE, North Carolina
Georgia came into spring practice a little thin at this position. They lost a multitude of players to both the transfer portal and the NFL draft this offseason so it would make sense for them to try and add another body into the room.
Not only does Atkinson fit the prototypical mold Georgia prefers at the position standing at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, but he would also bring experience. Over the last two seasons, Atkinson accumulated 54 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
Josh McCray, RB, Illinois
It might seem odd for Georgia to target a running back in the portal given they have plenty of names at the position along with headliner Nate Frazier. However, it is worth noting that Trevor Etienne declaring for the NFL draft caught some people by surprise, so they still have one less running back than what they might have expected.
McCray has played four seasons at Illinois and two them he missed significant time due to injuries. This past season though, he played in all 13 games and rushed for 609 yards, 10 touchdowns and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
Phillip Lee, EDGE, Troy
As mentioned before, it wouldn't be surprising to see Georgia take an EDGE during this portal window. Like, Atkinson, Lee fits the mold the Bulldogs are looking for the position. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds with one year of eligibility remaining.
Last season, Lee finished with 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble. Another player that could bring immediate college experience to Georgia's roster.
