Raiders Safety Chris Smith Draws Comparisons Between Pete Carroll and Kirby Smart
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith drew some comparisons between Pete Carroll and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
Former Georgia Bulldog Chris Smith is entering his third season in the NFL and third season with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, this will be his first season with Pete Carroll as the organization's head coach.
During his time at the podium this week, Smith was asked what he likes about the culture with Carroll at head coach, and he took the opportunity to also show some love to his former college coach.
"Yeah, it's so crazy that you said that, because I was just telling one of our coaches, probably about two days ago that Coach Smart and Coach Carroll was probably, well, not probably they are the two best coaches that I've ever been pleased with the opportunity to be around. And obviously they have very different styles, but you can just see the similarities and the passion that they have for the game and the competitiveness that they have, like it's top level, you know, and and they always believe that we're going to go out there, we're going to do our best, we're going to win, and they preach that to us, and you know that that reflects in the team and our attitude and our culture. And, yeah, like I said, them is two of the best coaches I've been around, for sure."
Smith turned into a star safety during his time in Athens so maybe him being around Carroll will allow him to turn into the same thing for the Raiders this season.
