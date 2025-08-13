Raiders Safety Chris Smith Talks Georgia Teammates Eric Stokes and Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith discussed his former Georgia teammates Eric Stokes and Brock Bowers.
While the Philadelphia Eagles are largely known as the team that takes in the most former Georgia bulldogs, the Las Vegas Raiders have stocked up on some former Dawgs as well. Safety Chris Smith, running back Zamir White, cornerback Eric Stokes and tight end Brock Bowers are all on the roster right now.
Smith took the podium earlier this week during training camp and he was able to talk about the additions of Stokes in the secondary, as well as, just how great Bowers is at tight end.
On Stokes being added to the roster this offseason:
"Like, that's my best friend. That's one of my best friends. I always like to say, I'm the reason he came out here, so y'all can thank me for that. No Stokes has always been a great player, ever since our days back at the University of Georgia. And it's great to see him come here and, you know, be the player that he knows he could be, that all of us know he could be. And I can't wait to see what he does this season. That's my dog."
On Brock Bowers and what he has seen from him from his start at Georgia to now:
"This is a guy like, first day I seen him at the University of Georgia. I knew he was going to the league. And you know, it's, you can't say that about everybody, but just, he's one of those guys that always puts his head down, and he works every day, and he just continues to get better day in and day out. I think he's like, I seen him at practice every day at UGA, and I thought he was amazing. Then now I can't even like, I can't even describe like. He doesn't drop passes, he runs fast, he does everything at a high level. And I can't be more thankful that He's on our team."
Smith is entering his third season in the league, all of which have been spent with the Raiders.
