Rams QB, Matthew Stafford Dealing With Back Soreness At the Start Training Camp
Former Georgia Bulldogs QB Matthew Stafford is entering his 17th year in the NFL. It's been quite an illustrious career, one filled with plenty of injuries that Stafford has fought through. This training camp is no different, per reports.
The LA Rams enter the 2025 season with a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford, who's entering his 17th year in the NFL. The former No. 1 overall selection of the Detroit Lions out of Georgia doesn't exactly have a need for the extra reps that are available to players during training camp. He's seen plenty of football.
And it's a good thing because, according to LA Rams head coach Sean McVay, Stafford will be off to the side during the start of training camp, dealing with back soreness, according to the head coach.
In Stafford's 16th season a year ago, he started all 16 games in the regular season, completing 65% of his passes for 3,762 yards. Entering 2025, the Rams will be without Cooper Kupp on the roster for the first time during Stafford's time in LA. Though they did add veteran star wide receiver, Davante Adams to the roster this offseason.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily