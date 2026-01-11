SI

Matthew Stafford’s X-rays on Injured Finger Revealed Ahead of Rams’ Divisional Round

The quarterback injured a finger on his throwing hand during the wild-card win over the Panthers.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford underwent X-rays on his throwing hand after suffering an injury.
The Rams eked out a win over the Panthers in a NFC wild-card game on Saturday, but that wasn’t without quarterback Matthew Stafford seemingly suffering an injury to a finger on his throwing hand.

Stafford suffered the injury while attempting a pass on a drive late in the first half. Stafford's finger awkwardly made contact with Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum's left arm while following through on a pass attempt, prompting the Rams QB to immediately grasp at his hand in pain following the play.

After the game, the quarterback addressed the injury saying it “wasn’t great.” Stafford didn’t miss any time in the game, though, but it worried fans for his availability next weekend in the divisional round.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Sunday morning, sharing that the X-rays on Stafford’s throwing hand came back negative. This should hopefully mean Stafford will be good to go for next weekend against the Rams’ undetermined divisional opponent.

Despite the injury, Stafford helped his MVP case on Saturday night as he completed 24-of-42 passes for 304 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the 34–31 win. It was his fourth-straight road playoff game in which he threw at least 300 yards, which broke a tie he held with Tom Brady and Drew Brees, per OptaSTATS. What a performance from the 37-year-old.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

