Whether or not you believe in the mantra of a "win is a win," no one can deny it was an all-around bad day at the office for Georgia.

The No. 1 ranked team in the AP and Coaches polls may not have that title for much longer, as the Bulldogs fought for four quarters against a tough Kent State team. The 42-point underdogs outperformed each of Georgia's prior three opponents as they scored 22-points against a Georgia defense that left many in awe after surrendering just ten points in their first three games.

Yet after the Bulldogs' offense, which was red-hot coming into the game, got off to another hot start with a two-play first drive that resulted in a 75-yard rushing touchdown from Brock Bowers, showing off his burst of athleticism and speed, which has many drooling at his NFL potential, mistakes continued to harm Georgia.

A quick three-out for Kent State's offense had many feeling that the Bulldogs may not have much of a contest for long. But, as we know now, the game's turning point came as a muffed punt by Ladd McConkey was recovered by Kent State.

The muffed punt set up the Golden Flashes for a 45-yard field goal after a second straight three-and-out. However, the first interception of the season for Stetson Bennett came on the very next offensive drive for Georgia providing a quick summary of what was to come.

Neither side of the ball for the Bulldogs could capitalize. Whether it was the miscues on the offense, like the multiple dropped passes in the first half, which helped stall out an offensive drive that ended with a field goal, following a sack on third and eight. Or the defense never looking convincing outside of Kent State's first four drives.

Three turnovers combined between special teams and offense, along with giving up another first down on a fake punt for the second straight game, Georgia's execution lacked.

The Bulldogs will have to move on from a disappointing performance as they will take on Missouri next Saturday, October 1st, at home.

