Skip to main content

REACTION: What Just Happened? Georgia Struggles At Home Versus Kent State

Despite the 39-22 win over Kent State, misfires saw the Bulldogs shoot themselves in the foot on multiple occasions.

Whether or not you believe in the mantra of a "win is a win," no one can deny it was an all-around bad day at the office for Georgia. 

The No. 1 ranked team in the AP and Coaches polls may not have that title for much longer, as the Bulldogs fought for four quarters against a tough Kent State team. The 42-point underdogs outperformed each of Georgia's prior three opponents as they scored 22-points against a Georgia defense that left many in awe after surrendering just ten points in their first three games. 

Yet after the Bulldogs' offense, which was red-hot coming into the game, got off to another hot start with a two-play first drive that resulted in a 75-yard rushing touchdown from Brock Bowers, showing off his burst of athleticism and speed, which has many drooling at his NFL potential, mistakes continued to harm Georgia.

A quick three-out for Kent State's offense had many feeling that the Bulldogs may not have much of a contest for long. But, as we know now, the game's turning point came as a muffed punt by Ladd McConkey was recovered by Kent State. 

The muffed punt set up the Golden Flashes for a 45-yard field goal after a second straight three-and-out. However, the first interception of the season for Stetson Bennett came on the very next offensive drive for Georgia providing a quick summary of what was to come. 

Neither side of the ball for the Bulldogs could capitalize. Whether it was the miscues on the offense, like the multiple dropped passes in the first half, which helped stall out an offensive drive that ended with a field goal, following a sack on third and eight. Or the defense never looking convincing outside of Kent State's first four drives. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three turnovers combined between special teams and offense, along with giving up another first down on a fake punt for the second straight game, Georgia's execution lacked. 

The Bulldogs will have to move on from a disappointing performance as they will take on Missouri next Saturday, October 1st, at home.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

USATSI_19106475
News

Unusual Turnover-Prone Georgia Was Ugly Versus Kent State

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_19105974
News

Kenny McIntosh Suffers Injury vs Kent State

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19106236
News

HALFTIME: Georgia Struggles Through First Half vs Kent State

By Brooks Austin
032EFF0D-557A-4DBA-9778-189D87681418
News

LIVE Updates: No. 1 Georgia vs. Kent State

By Harrison Reno
97F201B0-2FBE-4D9E-A3AB-DE25E420E229
Recruiting

Sam M'Pemba Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia

By Brooks Austin
UGAFB_PMc091022246-X4
Football

Staff Predictions: Georgia to Cover the Spread Against Kent State

By SI Staff
image0 (9)
Football

WATCH: Georgia vs. Kent State Game Trailer

By Harrison Reno
220111_mlm_fb_natty_33236-X4
News

WATCH: Stetson Bennett Reveals National Championship Game Play Call

By Harrison Reno