REPORT: Georgia Quarterback Carson Beck Injury Status Update
An update has been provided for the injury status of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.
The Georgia Bulldogs were crowned SEC Champs on Saturday night as they defeated the Texas Longhorns in overtime by a final score of 23-19. The game was decided after Texas settled for a field goal on their first overtime possession and Georgia answered via a three yard rush from Trevor Etienne into the end zone.
It was a massive win for Georgia but the game came at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Beck was injured on the final play of the first half as the Dawgs were going for a hail mary attempt. Beck was hit as he threw and remained on the ground after the play was over. Beck would not play for the entire second half but came in for the final snap of the game after a big hit was delivered to backup quarterback Gunner Stockton.
On Monday, an injury update was provided on Georgia's starting quarterback. Here is a statement that the team released on Monday:
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck suffered an elbow injury during Saturday’s Southeastern Conference Championship game. He and his family are exploring treatment options and there is no current timetable on his return.
Punter Brett Thorson sustained a knee injury to his non-kicking leg in Saturday’s contest and will require season-ending surgery.
“Carson and Brett are both fierce competitors and extremely hard workers,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “I’m confident they will attack their rehab with the same determination they exhibit in their daily habits. We will be here to support them every step of the way.”
