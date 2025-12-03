Ryan Mosley Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Ryan Mosley, a 2026 wide receiver, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is wide receiver Ryan Mosley.

Mosley is out of Carrollton High School in the state of Georgia. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 187th-best player in the country, the 31st-best wide receiver and the 20th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings. Mosley has been committed to Georgia since May of this year.

He is one of three wide receivers committed in the class, alongside Brady Marchese and Craig Daindridge. Mosley brings great size to Georgia's wide receiver room as he is listed at 6-4 and 206 pounds. James Coley has a done a great job rejuventaing that room and Mosley is one of the most recent examples of that.

Georgia football recruiting target Ryan Mosley. | UGAAA

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge, WR

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

