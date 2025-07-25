Savion Hiter, 5-Star RB in 2026 Recruiting Class Announces College Commitment Date
One of the most talented running back prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has set a commitment date.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, the 2026 recruiting class is beginning to shape up as more and more prospects announce their commitments. One of the latest prospects expected to do so running back prospect Savion Hiter, who recently announced his commitment date.
Hiter announced that he will be making his commitment announcement on Tuesday, August 19th. The running back is reportedly down to four schools. The Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Michigan Wolverines, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
According to 247Sports, Hiter stands at just under six feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. The running back's size and athleticism have helped make him one of the nation's most highly touted ball carriers in the 2026 class.
Should Hiter commit to the Bulldogs, the running back will bolster the team's 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks No.1 in the country. As of now, Georgia has just one running back commit in the class.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
