Savion Hiter, 5-Star Running Back in 2026 Class Announces College Commitment Decision
Savion Hiter, a 5-star running back prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, has announced his college commitment decision.
One of the top running back prospects in the nation has come off the board, as Savion Hiter, a 5-star running back in the 2026 recruiting class, has officially announced which school he will be committing to.
Hiter is one of the top-ranked running back prospects in his class and has been renowned for his ball-carrying abilities. The running back was heavily pursued by the Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Georgia Bulldogs. However, it was the Michigan Wolverines who ultimately won the ball carrier over.
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs turned in a valiant effort to land the 5-star running back. However, their efforts were not enough to tip the scales in their favor. While missing out on highly talented running back prospects is always frustrating. The Bulldogs remain in an excellent position to sign one of the top classes in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily