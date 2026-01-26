Georgia Bulldogs Sending Multiple Former Football Players to Super Bowl LX

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to be well represented in this year's Super Bowl, as the Dawgs will have multiple players in the big game.

After long and eventful collegiate and NFL seasons, just one game remains in the 2026 football season as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are set to face off in Super Bowl LX. This will be the second Super Bowl meeting between these two franchises in 15 years.

While this year's Super Bowl will be between two familiar opponents, there will also be a familiar face at the collegiate level as the Georgia Bulldogs will be well-represented in the game. The Bulldogs will have a pair of former players playing in the Super Bowl.

The pair of players headed to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX are New England Patriots offensive lineman Jared a Wilson and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh.

Former Georgia Bulldogs Playing in Super Bowl LX

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh (25) is tackled by Chicago Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Wilson played for the Bulldogs from 2021-2024 and served as the team's starting center for the 2024 season. Following his career in Athens, Wilson was selected as the 95th pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

McIntosh was also a member of the Dawgs roster during the Kirby Smart era, and played in a pivotal role in the Bulldogs' back-to-back national championship victories. He was selected by the Seahawks in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for the running back, he was placed on the injured reserve earlier this season and will likely not be active for the game.

The Bulldogs have been well represented in Super Bowls over the years and are currently on a24-season streak of having at least one former player appear in the big game. That streak, of course, improves to 25 seasons given Wilson and McIntosh's appearance.

Last year, Georgia was extremely present, as a whopping eight former players made an appearance in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Of those eight, six former Dawgs took home rings, as the Eagles dominated Kansas City to the tune of a 40-22 victory.

The Patriots and Seahawks will face off in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8th in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be aired on NBC.

New England Patriots:

Jared Wilson, OL

Seattle Seahawks:

Kenny McIntosh, RB (Injured Reserve)