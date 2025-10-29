SEC Releases Official Injury Report For Georgia Bulldogs Matchup With Florida Gators
The SEC has released an official injury report ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs' rivalry game against the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are just days away from their annual matchup in Jacksonville, as the two teams prepare for another rendition of "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."
This year's event has already had some unique storylines to it, as Gators head coach Billy Napier was fired by the University of Florida less than two weeks ago. In addition, this will be the last year the game will be played in Jacksonville until 2028, as EverBank Stadium is scheduled to undergo renovations.
Georgia has won the previous four matchups between these two schools and currently boasts a 7-2 record against the Gators under head coach Kirby Smart. A win Saturday would be the first time the Bulldogs have won five or more consecutive games against Florida in more than 40 years.
With the kickoff for this game just days away, the SEC has released a comprehensive injury report for both schools as they each prepare for the matchup.
Both Schools Battling Injuries Ahead of Matchup
Although the two teams were off last week, both Georgia and Florida are battling injuries that could have an impact on this game. The Bulldogs are expected to be down wide receiver Colbie Young, who suffered a fracture in his leg during Georgia's win over Ole Miss two weeks ago.
Young has been a massive part of Georgia's offensive approach this season, and has hauled in 23 receptions for 336 yards before his injury. Wide receiver Noah Thomas is expected to see an uptick in targets in the wake of his injury.
Georgia and Florida will begin their annual matchup on Saturday, November 1st, in Jacksonville, Florida. Kickoff for this contest is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. and coverage will be made nationally available on ABC.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators Official Injury Report
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated with a full injury report as it is released by the SEC. Reports are expected to be made available at approximately 8:00 p.m.