SEC Shorts Takes Jab at Georgia Bulldogs Fans in Latest College Football Video

Viral content producer "SEC Shorts" has taken a light jab at Georgia Bulldog fans following the 2025 college football season.

The 2025 college football season has come to a close, as the Indiana Hoosiers are the final team standing and have been crowned champions of college football. Given that Indiana has won the national title, there is likely to be a litany of college football fanbases that are disappointed in the results of their season.

The Georgia Bulldogs fanbase appears to be one of these groups, as the Dawgs were left empty-handed in this year's College Football Playoff following a quarterfinals loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

But despite a handful of Georgia fans labeling this year a disappointment, the Bulldogs still accomplished a plethora of achievements that fans should be happy about. The Bulldogs earned their fourth College Football Playoff appearance in five seasons and were able to secure back-to-back SEC Championship victories for the first time in program history.

To outsiders, the Bulldogs' reaction to such a massive season may come across as ungrateful or spoiled. Which was touched on in the latest video from viral content creators "SEC Shorts."

The video features a report card styled theme, where each team from the SEC receives hypothetical report cards for their efforts throughout the 2025 season. The Bulldogs, of course, are extremely disappointed with their results from the season, given that they did not win the national championship.

In an effort to cheer up the Bulldogs, the teacher reminds Georgia that it won the SEC Championship this season and offers it the SEC badge (signifying the conference title), which Georgia reluctantly accepts with an extremely disappointed face.

The teacher then notes that "Ten years ago, y'all were gouging your eyes out to get that thing."

SEC Shorts' Latest Video Pokes Fun at Georgia Fans

SEC teams get their 2025 season report cards.



presented by: @renasant pic.twitter.com/DxTi9dtdXo — SEC Shorts (@SECShorts) January 20, 2026

The clip is a jab at the Georgia fans who have recently adopted the "national title or bust" mentality, where, unless the season ends in a national championship victory, it is a disappointment. Before Georgia's back-to-back national title seasons, Bulldogs fans were elated at the prospect of winning a conference title.

Now, with the amount of success the program has enjoyed over the past five seasons, anything short of a national championship feels extremely hollow to some fans. While this may or may not be the healthiest way to go about being a fan, SEC Shorts presents it in a humorous way that can be taken as a light jab towards the pessimistic side of the Bulldogs fanbase.