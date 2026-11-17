ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are No. 1 in the country on the field, and they're hoping to push for another top-ranked recruiting class next month.

The Bulldogs have the 10th best recruiting class at the moment with 25 verbal commits. The class is led by elite five-star offensive tackle Mark Matthews who recently flipped from Texas A&M. According to the updated Rivals rankings, the 6-foot-6 285-pounder from St. Thomas Aquinas is ranked as the No. 1 OT and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

Five-star running back Kemon Spell stays at No. 1 at the running back position after an eye-opening senior season where he ran wild for McKeesport (PA). The dynamic 5-foot-10 205-pounder is also ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in the country. Georgia's second running back commitment, three-star Noah Parker at Macon County (GA), is now ranked as the No. 72 RB prospect in the country. He's rushed for 1,727 yards and 25 touchdowns so far this fall.

Georgia's third five-star commitment is elite tight end Jaxon Dollar. A touchdown machine at East Lincoln (NC), the 6-foot-4 230-pounder is ranked as the No. 2 TE prospect and the No. 25 overall prospect across the country for the 2027 class.

Four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson at Lithonia (GA) is also having a giant senior season this fall. The 6-foot-6 300-pounder is ranked as the No. 8 OT prospect and the No. 82 overall prospect in his class. Four-star Kelsey Adams at Langston Hughes is now ranked as the No. 20 OT prospect. The Bulldogs remainging OL commitments, guard Miller Westerfield, tackle DJ Dotson, tackle Ty Johnson and guard Abram Eisenhower are all ranked as three-star prospects in the latest Rivals rankings.

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At quarterback, three-star Colton Nussmeier is ranked as the No. 44 QB prospect in the country while three-star Bo Bryan is ranked as the No. 168 QB prospect.

Defensively, safety Adryan Cole is now Georgia's highest-ranked defensive commitment according to Rivals. The four-star defensive back at Douglas County (GA) is ranked as the No. 9 safety prospect in the 2027 class. Four-star Seth Williams at Lakeside (GA) is ranked as the No. 35 safety prospect and

Three-star defensive lineman Antwan McKoy at Saint Pauls (NC) is ranked by Rivals as the No. 49 DL prospect in the class. McEachern (GA) linebacker Joakim Gouda is now ranked as the No. 11 linebacker prospect in the country.

Four-star pass catcher Jamir Dean from Alcoa (TN) is ranked as the No. 24 WR prospect while three-star Taurean Rawlins out of Mount Vernon (GA) is ranked by Rivals as the No. 65 WR prospect.

DL Wayton Wooten (Grayson, GA), CB Nash Johnson (McEachern, GA), EDGE Olayiwola Taiwo (Lovejoy, GA), and safety Braylon Miller (Newton, GA) are all ranked as three-star prospects by Rivals