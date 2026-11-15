Even After Another Dominant Win, Kirby Smart Wants More From His Georgia Football Team

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just completely dominated another SEC opponent. Rinse and repeat.

This time it was the Missouri Tigers who were next in line to get slaughtered by the No. 1 team in college football. The Bulldogs took care of business early, leaving no doubt who was the better team during their impressive 48-21 win. They started fast, took a 31-point lead into halftime, and physically dominated the game for four quarters.

Still, Kirby Smart wants more. As good as Georgia played, there were still times where the Bulldogs didn't play with their typical fire, passion and energy. They did not score points on their final two drives of the first half and gave up too many points late in the ballgame.

Smart knows his team played well, but he did mention after the game that he wants his team to finish stronger.

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"We just didn't manage it well, right?" Smart told reporters. "We had one of our worst drives we've had defensively. We wanted to be aggressive after the return. I guess we had something that set us up to go be aggressive before the half. We didn't make real good decisions, and just not indicative of who we were for that moment."

Georgia's starters were terrific as usual, but the reserves still need to keep working and improving when they get their opportunity. That's one area where this team can improve. However, if you're looking for weaknesses in this Georgia team, you're going to be looking for a while. As well as they're playing right now, Smart knows his team needs to stay focused and block out the outside noise and rat poison as the Dawgs prepare to take on a South Carolina team coming off a brutal road loss to Arkansas.

"We have to stay level-headed and get better, and that is harder than ever because the noise gets louder. They're closer to decisions that impact them the rest of their life, and distractions just mount up."

With so many NFL draft prospects in the roster, and others maybe having an eye on the portal, it's important for Smart and his staff to keep their players as motivated as ever. We're coming down the final stretch of the regular season, and after that is what everyone remembers. Blowing out opponents in the regular season has become normal for Georgia over the years, but that's not what matters most. For Smart, what matters most is having his team playing their best when it matters most.

"The teams that tend to go the longest are the ten teams that stay the hottest or get the hottest. We'd done a lot of good things, but this team will be measured by November and months afterwards."