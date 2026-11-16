Who will Georgia Football (Presumably) Play in the SEC Championship Game? Texas, Alabama or Tennessee?

ATHENS - Georgia football has not yet clinched its spot in the final SEC Championship Game ever, but that appears to be a formality.

There are a couple of reasons why. First, Georgia football is a massive favorite to take out South Carolina in Columbia Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium. Second, not only would Georgia have to lose to South Carolina, but a slew of other variables would have take place in conference play in order to knock Georgia out of a top spot in what would be a four-way tie with Alabama, Tennessee and Texas.

HOW DOES GEORGIA FOOTBALL LOCK IN A SPOT TO THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

That part is simple. Georgia only has to win at South Carolina Saturday night as 16.5-point favorites according to Fan Duel to get to Atlanta. The Gamecocks have a 4-4 record in the SEC, and were eliminated from the SEC Championship race thanks to the beating they took at Arkansas over the weekend. It is unclear is South Carolina's starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers will play against Georgia.

Alabama, Tennessee and Texas all still have only two loses. But no matter what happens with those teams they are not able to catch Georgia in the loss column if the Bulldogs win Saturday night to close their SEC schedule out at 8-1.

HOW DOES GEORGIA FOOTBALL MISS THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

I can’t find a scenario where the Bulldogs miss the SEC, but the Southeastern Conference has not officially announced that UGA is in the SEC Championship Game, yet. That means there must be some scenario(s) that are still possible that would keep the Bulldogs from playing in Atlanta.

In order for Georgia to miss Atlanta, however, one thing must happen - Georgia would have to lose to South Carolina Saturday night. In addition, at least two of the three teams chasing Georgia right now - Alabama, Texas and Tennessee - must also be at no fewer than two-losses. Should any of those teams drop a game they would have too many losses to displace Georgia.

Georgia Football OL Drew Bobo prepares to snap the ball during the second half against Alabama. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HOW WOULD GEORGIA FOOTBALL PLAY ALABAMA THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

Alabama holds a lot of the percentage tiebreakers over Texas, so the Tide really want to wind up in a three-way tie with the Horns and Vols - or just with the Horns. First, Alabama would do itself worlds of favor by beating Auburn at home.

That’s step one, but Alabama needs LSU to beat Tennessee this weekend. That, alone, gives Alabama a chance to separate themselves from the Vols, who hold the tiebreaker over them thanks to a lopsided win earlier this season in Knoxville. Kentucky beating Missouri would open up things for the Tide in terms of a lot of the winning percentage tie breakers against Texas.

But Alabama will be cheering hard for LSU to trip up Tennessee at Neyland - that’s the critical game for everyone in this trio.

Georgia football QB Gunner Stockton scores a touchdown during the first half against Tennessee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HOW WOULD GEORGIA FOOTBALL PLAY TENNESSEE THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

Tennessee holds the tiebreaker with Alabama, but Texas holds it with the Vols. So Tennessee is the lynchpin in these hypotheticals. Long story short - the Vols need to end up with a better record than Texas and Alabama, or in a tie with the Crimson Tide alone in order to get to Atlanta.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Should Texas lose either game it plays to end the season (vs. Arkansas; at Texas A&M) that would give Tennessee an opportunity to get to Atlanta with two wins of their own (vs. LSU; at Vanderbilt).

The Vols will have to pull off an upset of LSU at home, and then win as heavy favorites in Nashville. Then they will need Texas to be upset in one of the final two games of the SEC slate. Alabama winning or losing against Auburn does not effect Tennessee in that scenario.

Georgia football LB Gabe Harris Jr. tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HOW WOULD GEORGIA FOOTBALL PLAY TEXAS THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME?

If Alabama, Tennessee and Texas win all of the games remaining on their SEC schedule, the Horns are likely to play in Atlanta, but likely does not mean certainly.

That would mean:

Tennessee upsets LSU in Knoxville

Tennessee beats Vanderbilt in Nashville

Alabama beats Auburn in Tuscaloosa

Texas beats Arkansas in Austin

Texas beats Texas A&M in College Station

If those five things happen it sets Texas up to goes to the SEC Championship Game, BUT…

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WHAT DOES THE EGG BOWL HAVE TO DO WITH THIS?

It has everything to do with this. In the scenario laid out above Tennessee would be eliminated due to conference opponent win percentage being too low. At that point the winner of the Egg Bowl would determine if Texas or Alabama would play in the SEC Championship Game.

It sounds odd to put it that way. After all, the Egg Bowl is the first game to be played on Black Friday at noon - A&M-Texas is later that night, and the Iron Bowl is on Saturday. But if Tennessee, Texas and Alabama all win the games they have remaining the winner of the Egg Bowl will send someone to Atlanta, and someone home.

Ole Miss MUST defeat Mississippi State for Texas to go to Atlanta in the scenario laid out above. To be clear - there are other games that can knock Texas out of the run to Atlanta. An Ole Miss win alone does not get Texas there. The Horns must also get wins this weekend from the Gators over Vandy AND Missouri over Kentucky AND Oklahoma over Texas A&M.

However, if all those things occur and Arkansas trips up LSU on the final weekend of the season, and the Vols play in Atlanta over both Texas and Alabama. So seemingly no one is safe entering the final weekend of the year - even with wins teams will need help to get to Atlanta.

WHAT IF TEXAS, ALABAMA AND TENNESSEE LOSE ALL OF THIER GAMES?

If you are still reading this far you’ve reached the point where things get fall less complicated. In theory Texas, Tennessee and Alabama could all lose the remaining games they play. In that scenario Alabama (6-3) would be ahead of Texas (5-4) and Tennessee (5-4), and would take part in the final SEC Championship Game ever.

Pretty simple.