Georgia Football Wants To Be The Bully - That's Their Brand Of Football

ATHENS - Kirby Smart has built the Georgia football program in several different ways. However, two factors stand out the most.

Toughness and physicality.

From day one Kirby Smart wanted Georgia football to be the toughest, most physical program in college football. That's the identity he wanted his program to have. It didn't happen over night, but eventually, Kirby Smart accomplished his goal.

Smart's tough, physical football teams have bullied their opponents year after year in the regular season. They're doing it again, pushing around quality opponents while making it look easy. The Bulldog offense did more of the same as they ran through the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night on their way to an impressive 42-7 victory.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Dawgs ran for an eye-opening 295 yards on 48 carries, averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per carry. It's easy to win games when you can run it almost 50 times for six yards a rush. The Bulldogs set the tone on the first play from scrimmage with 46-yard run by starting running back Nate Frazier. They dominated along the line of scrimmage, rushing for 127 yards in the first quarter. They also ran for at least 50 yards in each of the final three quarters.

Kirby Smart had a lot to say about the run game after Georgia's comfortable win.

"That makes the game what it is, right? If you can run the ball, it makes play action easier," Smart told reporters on Saturday night. "Physicality is our brand of football and it allows Gunner to take shots and do the things he does well as a quarterback. So the combination of that really helps. We couldn't do it without a really good offensive line and some good backs and a great staff. Look, our offensive staff, they still believe in a hat on a hat and running things with rules where a lot of people don't do that. We scheme people up pretty good in the run game, and it showed tonight, both physically and schematically."

Georgia won the physical battle. That was clear from the start. Georgia's offense line threw Rebel defenders backwards, rubbing their face in it along the way. However, the scheme from offensive coordinator Mike Bobo also stood out. The Dawgs got receiver Craig Dandridge involved in the run game with a four-star touchdown run on a jet sweep. They also gave carries to Jaden Reddell and Sacovie White-Helton that resulted in success.

Georgia's rushing attack is clicking, and that's bad new for the rest of college football. They're dominating up front and are running it successfully due to their physicality and creative scheme. Look for that trend to continue when the Missouri Tigers come to town next weekend.