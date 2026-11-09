ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are on fire. Not only on the gridiron, but on the recruiting trail.

The Dawgs already have two outstanding offensive tackle commitments in four-stars ‍Kennedee Jackson and Kelsey Adams, and now they’ve landed a commitment from the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle in five-star ‍Mark Matthews. The elite 6-foot-6 285-pounder from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida de-committed from Texas A&M over the weekend and has now committed to Georgia.

What Will Matthews bring to Athens?

Size, Toughness. Passion. And mobility.

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Matthews brings a lean frame to the table that should allow him to put on more muscle and mass over time. He's physically gifted and naturally strong, but it's his mobility and ability to provide athleticism to the tackle position that stands out the most. The dominant left tackle can pull in the run game, can block on the perimeter, and can bury linebackers at the second level.

As a pass-protector, Matthew's length and ability to block in space allows him to handle both strong, interior defensive linemen as well as the speedy outside linebackers. He plays hard, with emotion, and has a knack for consistently putting defenders into the ground. He's also weapon in the run game who can open up gaping running lanes on the edge. His versatility also allows him to be in a psotion where he could play early at the next level.

His five-star ranking is there for a reason. This is a promising lineman with an ideal frame who can play either tackle position at the next level. He's mean, aggressive, and has the potential to be Georgia's next great tackle down the road. The gifted linemen has a chance to play early in Athens if he continues to mature and develop properly over the next 12 months.

Matthews is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the nation for the 2027 class. He was always a major target for the Bulldogs, and seeing the way the 2026 season has played out, along with an NIL agreement, the Bulldogs were able to flip the impressive pass-protector from South Florida.

The Bulldogs now have 25 commitments in the 2027 recruiting class with Matthews leading the way as Georgia’s highest-ranked commitment. The Dawgs now have seven commitments on the offensive line including Matthews, Adams, Jackson, three-star ‍Ty Johnson, three-star ‍DJ Dotson, three-star ‍Abram Eisenhower, and four-star Miller Westerfield.