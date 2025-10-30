Should Georgia Expect a Completely Different Offense from Florida?
Should the Georgia Bulldogs prepare themselves for a completely different offense from Florida?
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Florida Gators this weekend for their annual rivalry matchup in Jacksonville, Florida. A bit of a twist was added to this year's game as a head coach Billy Napier was fired at the beginning of the bye week for Florida. Napier was the offensive play caller for the Gators, so should Georgia be expecting a different offense from Florida?
For starters, no it will not be a completely different offense. A football team would not be able to reinvent their offense, even with the extra week. What could happen is some tendencies that Napier has as a play caller might be broken this weekend with Ryan O'Hara calling the shots. For example, Napier liked to run mesh Z spot on third and short, but O'Hara might like to run something else.
So Georgia might have to adjust to some of the new twists to Florida's offense this weekend, but that actually plays right into how Georgia plays defense. The Dawgs are known for seeing how an offense is going to play them and then adjusting on the fly and making necessary changes to defend what they do. So Florida might have some success early in the game, but fans can expect Georgia to make necessary adjustments to better defend them as the game progresses.
Can Georgia Slow Down Dallas Wilson?
One thing that Georgia needs to be ready for from this Florida offense is deep shots to Dallas Wilson. The star freshman had a breakout game against the Texas Longhorns, and they will be relying on him even more this weekend as the Gators' leading receiver, Vernell Brown, has been listed as out for the matchup.
Georgia has statistically been the best team in the conference this season when it comes to allowing explosive plays from an offense, and they will need to continue that trend against the Gators.
The Bulldogs also probably need to be ready for any sort of trick plays that O'Hara might have up his sleeve. The Gators may not be fighting for a playoff spot anymore, but they would love nothing more than to add another loss to Georgia's record to potentially get them out of the mix as well.
Saturday's game is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. The Bulldogs will take on Mississippi State the following week on the road.