Florida Gators Will Be Down A Key Wide Receiver For Matchup With Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida Gators will be missing one of their star wide receivers ahead of their matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are just days away from the 103rd rendition of their annual rivalry, better known as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party". As these two teams gear up for their pilgrimage to Jacksonville, more details around the matchup have been released.
There have been many unique storylines for both teams ahead of this matchup. Earlier this year, it was announced that this year's contest would be the last meeting to take place in Jacksonville until 2028, as EverBank Stadium is set to undergo renovations.
Another wrinkle in this year's game is the recent firing of Gators' head coach Billy Napier, who also doubled as the team's play caller. Wide receivers coach Billy Gonzalez has assumed the role of interim head coach ahead of this matchup.
But the latest development ahead of the matchup could present even more issues for the Florida Gators, as their star wide receiver, Vernell Brown III could be unavailable for this matchup.
Florida WR Vernell Brown Could Miss Matchup With Georgia
According to the latest official injury report released by the SEC, Brown was listed as out for this matchup.
Brown suffered an injury during the Gators' victory over Mississippi State as he was sandwiched between a pair of Bulldog players. The wide receiver exited the game and was unable to return to the matchup.
Florida Gators officials later revealed that Brown had reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, but did not provide any details on the severity, nor the timetable for his return.
Throughout the Gators' 2025 season, Brown has been the team's go-to receiver and currently has 10 more catches and over 200 more yards than any other pass catcher on the team. His absence would be a massive loss for the Gators.
The Gators already appear to have an uphill battle to beat the Bulldogs. Adding the loss of the team's leading receiver to the equation could create serious issues for Florida as they look to earn their first victory over Georgia since 2020.
As the week continues, injury updates to Brown's status are expected to be made available in the lead-up to kick-off. Georgia and Florida's annual rivalry matchup is currently set to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. Coverage for this event will be made available on ABC.