Should Georgia Expect to See More Arch Manning in the SEC Championship?
Should the Bulldogs expect to see Texas quarterback Arch Manning in the SEC Championship game?
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for an epic rematch this Saturday as both teams will travel to Atlanta to compete for the SEC Championship and a first-round bye in the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The SEC's conference championship game has been home to numerous classics over the years and has been regarded by coaches, players, and fans as one of the best atmospheres in all of college football.
The Bulldogs' defense suffocated Texas in their first meeting as Georgia would leave Austin with a 30-15 victory. With the poor offensive showing from the Longhorns in the previous matchup, one might expect Texas to take a different offensive approach. This offensive approach might include the increased utilization of Arch Manning.
Manning is one of the most talented backup quarterbacks in the country and has consistently shown his abilities throughout the 2024 regular season. One of those abilities that could be useful in the SEC Championship is his ability to run, which has seemingly been the Achilles heel for Georgia's defense throughout the season. The Bulldogs will be heading into this game fresh off a nail-biting victory over Georgia Tech where they gave up more than 100 rushing yards to quarterback Haynes King.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns will face off on Saturday, December 7th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will air on ABC.
