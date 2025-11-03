ESPN Announces Kickoff Time For Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns Matchup
A kickoff time for the Georgia Bulldogs' highly anticipated matchup against the Texas Longhorns has been set.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are just a few weeks away from one of their most highly anticipated matchups of the 2025 regular season as the two teams converge on Athens, Georgia, for an SEC showdown.
This will be the third meeting between these two programs as SEC teams, and the eighth all-time meeting in the programs' history. Texas currently holds a 4-3 lead in the series, but the Bulldogs have won the previous two matchups.
Georgia and Texas played each other twice last season, with each contest having a unique finish that resulted in massive College Football Playoff and SEC Championship implications. The first meeting took place in Austin, Texas during the regular season, when the Dawgs knocked off the then No. 1 ranked Longhorns.
The second contest took place in Atlanta, Georgia, during the SEC Championship and ultimately resulted in the introduction of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who took over for an injured Carson Beck in the second half to lead the Bulldogs to an overtime victory.
Now, these two programs are set to add another chapter to their budding rivalry as each program looks to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. As gameday for this high-profile matchup inches closer, more and more details surrounding the matchup have been revealed.
What Time Do the Georgia Bulldogs Face the Texas Longhorns?
The latest development in this SEC matchup involves the kickoff time, which was recently revealed. According to reports, Georgia and Texas's week 12 matchup of the 2025 college football season is set to kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Night games inside the SEC are known to create some hectic environments for visiting teams, and could provide Georgia with a massive advantage over the Longhorns, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Since the 2020 season, Georgia has lost just one home contest in Sanford Stadium.
While there are still games to be played before these two teams square off, the fact that this year's contest will be between the Longhorns and Bulldogs and will be under the lights is a massive reason for excitement to grow ahead of this SEC matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns will kick off their week 12 college football matchup on Saturday, November 15th, in Athens, Georgia. Coverage for this event will be made available on ABC.