Stadium Renovations Will Impact This Year's Georgia vs Florida Game
Stadium renovations at EverBank Stadium will impact this year's Georgia vs Florida game.
Georgia vs Florida week has arrived as the Bulldogs and Gators will face off this weekend for the annual rivalry matchup in Jacksonville, Florida. This will be the last time the two teams play in Jacksonville for the next two years due to stadium renovations at EverBank Field, and construction will impact this year's experience for fans.
The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is known to provide one of the best tailgating experiences in all of college football, but due to construction, some areas around the stadium will not be accessible.
All parking lots will be available for the game, but Lots C, D and J will be affected by constructions. Construction will not impact pedestrian walkways out of stadium gates, but the only way to traverse the stadium 360 degrees will be along the main concourse.
Access between gates will be restricted and some traditional gathering areas will be temporarily unavailable. Also, entry procedures may take longer than usual, so please allow extra time when arriving at the stadium.
Next season's matchup will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and the following year will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, due to renovations at EverBank Stadium. The current plan is for the game to resume play in Jacksonville by the 2028 season.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has dominated this rivalry since he took over in Athens. Over the last nine seasons, Smart has lost to the Gators just twice: his first year in 2016 and in 2020 when the Gators went on to play for an SEC title game. Outside of those two years, it's been all Dawgs in this matchup.
In Georgia's seven victories since 2016, they have won those games by an average of 21 points. Georgia has scored 34 or more points in six of those seven victories.
This year, Georgia is favored by 7.5 points, according to Fan Duel. The Gators recently fired head coach Billy Napier, heading into the bye week after the team's win over Mississippi State. On the other hand, the Bulldogs are looking to continue their race for a spot in the college football playoffs, while also continuing to fight for a potential appearance in the conference championship at the end of the regular season. However, they will need some help from other teams in order to achieve that.