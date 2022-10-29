STATS: Georgia vs Florida by the Numbers

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against the Florida Gators. One of the biggest rivalries in college football that also produces one of the more unique gameday environments.

The two team's records might not be close as Georgia remains undefeated while Florida comes into this week nine matchup 4-3, but none of that matters in a game like this. The Bulldogs are massive favorites for today's game but how do the two teams stack up against one another statistically?

The Gators have had some issues on offense this season but they haven't been in their run game. Florida ranks 16th in the nation for rushing yards per game, averaging right around 213. However, the Bulldogs rank 4th in the nation in rushing yards allowed, keeping teams around 83 yards per game on average.

Having a good run game all starts with a good offensive line and the Gators have one. They rank 1st in the nation for the fewest tackles for loss allowed this season with just 21 this season. Georgia is close behind as they have allowed 25 and rank 5th.

A big key for Georgia today will be getting the Gators into third-down situations. Florida is converting on third down at a 42.5 percent rate and ranks 49th in that stat category. The Bulldogs also have one of the best third-down defenses in the nation, as teams are converting just 29 percent of the time against them.

As for the Gators' defense, that's where things start to go downhill. Florida's defense ranks 118th in first downs allowed, 59th in 20+ yard passing plays allowed and 51st for red zone defense. Not a recipe for success against Georgia as they are converting in the red zone at one of the highest rates in the country and rank inside the top 25 for passes that are completed for 20 or more yards.

At the end of the day, numbers don't mean anything once kickoff comes around, especially not in a rivalry. But statistically speaking, it would seem that Georgia has the edge in a lot of areas of this football game and one could see why they are foreseen as such heavy favorites for this game.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.