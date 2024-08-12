Stetson Bennett Has Polarizing Return in NFL Preseason Game
Stetson Bennett's first game back had many high and low points. Here is a summary of the Mailman's return.
After a year-long hiatus from the sport, Stetson Bennett made his return to the field this afternoon as the Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback in the team’s preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. In true Bennett fashion, the quarterback’s performance has yielded passionate opinions that have polarizing views.
For the most part, Bennett seemed to play on time throughout the game. The quarterback looked confident reading through his progressions and never seemed to be rushed when making decisions in the pocket. This confidence and poise led to a handful of plays that made Bennett seem like a veteran signal-caller as opposed to someone who was taking their first snaps in almost a year.
Unfortunately, confidence and calculations do not always mean the correct decision was made, and Bennett certainly made a fair share of costly mistakes this afternoon. The quarterback finished the day with a whopping four interceptions and a handful of throws that could best be described as “head-scratching”.
But after nearly four quarters of ups and downs, Bennett and the Rams found themselves with an opportunity to score the go-ahead touchdown. Despite a performance that many would call a disaster, Bennett’s final throw was arguably his best as he evaded pressure and delivered a sidearm touchdown to give the Rams the lead and eventual victory.
It would be a lie to say Bennett’s return was a triumphant masterpiece that showed he’s ready to be a quarterback in the NFL. But it would be irresponsible to say that “The Mailman’s” return was a flat-out disaster that has doomed his NFL career. Despite all of the mistakes and poor decisions that will almost certainly set the internet ablaze. Stetson Bennett once again somehow found a way to emerge from the ashes of criticisms and deliver once more. Similar to how he has done his entire career.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
