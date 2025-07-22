Stetson Bennett Not Projected to Make Los Angeles Rams 53-Man Roster
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is not projected to make the LA Rams 53-man roster.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is on the verge of entering his third season in the NFL. The former fourth-round pick has served as a backup quarterback for the organization the last two seasons, but his spot on the 53-man roster might be in jeopardy, according to the latest projections.
ESPN released an article previewing the Los Angeles Rams roster and projecting their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, and Bennett was not listed. Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford and NFL veteran Jimmy Garoppolo were the only quarterbacks listed on the projection.
It is worth noting that the Rams could have elected to draft a quarterback in this year's draft, but ultimately stayed put with the three guys they have on the roster. Bennett not being included on the 53-man projection also doesn't mean he will be cut from the team. The organization could elect to have him on the practice squad and add him to the 53-man roster if one of their other quarterbacks goes down with an injury this season.
It's worth noting that Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur said earlier this offseason that Bennett is on the right track.
“He’s shown a ton of growth, particularly from two years ago,” said LaFleur. “A lot of credit to him, and also to [quarterbacks coach] Dave [Ragone], Jimmy, and Matthew. They’ve taken him under their wings, and it’s showing. He’s on the right track.”
Bennett will have the opportunity to prove himself during preseason games and during training camp leading up to the season. The Rams have continued to show faith in Bennett as an option at quarterback, but he will have to earn his spot on the roster ahead of 2025, by the looks of it.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily