New Video Shows Browns DT High-Fiving Ref After Myles Garrett Broke Sack Record
When Myles Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record on Sunday, the pride of his fellow Browns was immediately clear. In fact, his teammates were so fired up for the 30-year-old defensive end, who notched 23 sacks in the 2025 campaign, that one of them hilariously high-fived a referee.
Indeed, shortly after Garrett took down Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Shelby Harris lifted his arms and did not hesitate as he found the waiting palm of an official, who was definitely just signaling and not celebrating. But even so, Harris made him an unwitting piece of the team's revelry. Too good.
Take a look at that below:
While it may have been overshadowed in the moment, the interaction did not go unnoticed among fans online:
But not everyone was happy with how the celebration played out. Speaking after the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor expressed some annoyance that the contest was stopped in honor of Garrett's achievement.
"There’s five minutes left in our season. We’re playing for our lives here, and I was never told that we’re gonna stop the game in a critical moment like that,” the coach told reporters. “The refs just said that they made a decision that they were gonna stop the game. They said they tried to do it as quickly as possible. I didn’t feel that. We didn’t sub. We’re trying to be on the ball and go and play with tempo, and the umpire just held the ball so that we couldn’t do anything."
Fair enough, but it's also not like the Bengals or Browns had anything big to play for, besides draft positioning. Plus, the only thing anyone will remember about that game anyway is how Garrett broke the record.
Happy for him, happy for his dad's big camera, and happy for the Browns for ending the year with a win.