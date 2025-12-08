The Georgia Bulldogs' Defense Has Vastly Improved In a Major Statistical Category

As the Georgia Bulldogs gear up for their College Football Playoff run, the Dawgs' defense has dramatically improved in one major statistical category.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a more-than 20-day window to rest and regroup as the team prepares for its Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. With the added time for recovery and preparation, Kirby Smart and his staff will almost assuredly be looking for areas to improve upon.

But while the quest for progress is never-ending in Athens, Georgia, the Bulldogs have already seen a vast improvement in one major statistical area that should give fans a great deal of confidence leading up to the team's return.

Early into the 2025 season, the team's defense was the subject of a great amount of scrutiny for the defense's inability to sack the quarterback. Throughout the first eight games of the season, the Bulldogs totaled just eight sacks and failed to achieve three sacks in a single contest.

The past five games, however, have been a completely different story. In the Dawgs' last five contests, Georgia has sacked the quarterback a staggering 12 total times and has achieved three sacks or more in three of the five outings.

The defense's ability to pursue the quarterback has also had a rather large effect on the turnover battle. Throughout the first eight games of the season, Georgia forced just four total interceptions against opponents. The Bulldogs have already matched that total in the last four games and have done so against three ranked opponents.

Georgia's Defense is Peaking at the Right Moment

The team's recent improvements not only bode well for the Dawgs' ability to win big games, but are also a great sign as the most important matchups of the season approach. With games becoming more meaningful, the defense will need to continue to play at its best.

As the Bulldogs gear up for their Sugar Bowl matchup on New Year's day, Kirby Smart and the team's staff will be diligently working to find ways to continue to make improvements to this year's roster and ensure that the Dawgs are primed for a deep run in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia will await the winner of Ole Miss and Tulane to discover who its opponent will be for this year's College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. Kickoff for this game will take place on Thursday, January 1st, at approximately 8 p.m. ET in New Orleans, Louisiana.