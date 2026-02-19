Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Poses With State Politicians Before President Trump Visit

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton was recently seen with a handful of notable state of Georgia politicians ahead of President Donald Trump's arrival.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit the state of Georgia this week for a rally ahead of the state's special election for the 14th congressional district. As the president's arrival nears, numerous politicians across the state have begun to prepare.

Recently, a handful of state politicians were seen together during a photograph that was posted to social media by the state's Lieutenant Governor, Burt Jones. Some Georgia Bulldog fans may recognize a handful of faces in said photo.

Getting ready for President Trump’s arrival with some fantastic Georgians! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/9TkcwD1qwh — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) February 19, 2026

Georgia Bulldogs running back legend Herschel Walker and current Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton were both featured in the photo ahead of President Trump's arrival. Both Stockton and Walker are natives of the state, while Jones is also an alumnus from the University of Georgia and played for the Dawgs as a former walk-on.

Herschel Walker prolific career with the Georgia Bulldogs from 1980-1982 helped etch his name into college football history as one of the greatest college football players of all time, and the former Bulldogs remains the last Georgia player to receive the Heisman Trophy.

The former running back also has a rich history with President Trump, as Trump was once the owner of the New Jersey generals, a USFL team who Walker played on early into his professional career before transitioning to the NFL.

Stockton, on the other hand, is also looking to etch his name into Georgia history, and has already become a fan-favorite for his play style and leadership abilities. The quarterback has also been listed by many as one of the nation's top players heading into the 2026 season.

It should also be noted that Stockton's appearance in the photo is not a direct political endorsement of any kind by the quarterback, and the Bulldog has kept his political leanings and opinions in private to focus on football.

Regardless as to where Bulldog fans lean politically. Seeing two figures as legendary as Herschel Walker and Gunner Stockton in the same photo together is a site to behold for any Georgia Bulldog fan and is a unique crossover between former legends and current players.

Stockton and the Bulldogs will continue their offseason preparations as they gear up for the 2026 college football season. The team will begin its quest for another national title on Saturday, September 5th, against Tennessee state in their season opener.