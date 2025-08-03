The Georgia Bulldogs Ranked Among the 20 Worst Teams in Major Statistical Category
The Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked as one of the 20 worst teams in this statistical category for college football teams.
Since the turn of the decade, the Georgia Bulldogs have cemented themselves as one of college football's best programs, winning two national championships, appearing in multiple College Football Playoffs, and dominating a handful of statistical catergories.
But while the Dawgs are certainly one of the best teams in the sport, there is a statistic the team seems to be severely lacking in. According to CBS Sports, the Bulldogs are one of the 20 worst teams in the country against the spread.
"Against the Spread" is a sports betting term used to describe how a team performs in relation to a metric set by oddsmakers. Team's "cover" a spread by winning more than, or losing less than, the metric that has been provided for a team.
Since the 2022 season, Georgia has performed extremely poorly against the spread, finishing with a record of 13-24. During the Bulldogs' 2024 season, the team was just 3-9 against the spread in regular season games.
While the Dawgs' poor showing in this statistical category may be frustrating to some bettors. The majority of Georgia fans will not care about the team's results, so long as they are winning the games outright.
The Bulldogs will begin their 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, in Athens as they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN. Georgia is currently projected to be a more-than-35-point favorite in this game.
