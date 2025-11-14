Dawgs Daily

The Georgia Bulldogs Will Beat the Texas if They Control This Statistical Category

The Georiga Bulldogs have an excellent chance at emerging victorious against the Texas Longhorns if they control this statistical category.

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) rushes the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) rushes the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 24 hours away from a massive SEC showdown against the Texas Longhorns, as they prepare to host the Longhorns in Athens for the first time in program history. This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two programs in a series that Texas leads 4-3.

Both Georgia and Texas faced off twice last season, with the Bulldogs besting the Longhorns on both occasions. Now, as the two teams prepare to converge on Sanford Stadium, the stakes for this year's game are equally as high.

This week's matchup is set to be one of the most highly-watched contests of the week, and has already garnered numerous opinions and analysis from experts and fans. But as kick off for Saturday's matchup inches closer, there is one major statistical category that will likely decide who wins.

The Statistical Area Georgia Needs to Win Most Against Texas

Georgia Bulldogs running back Bo Walker
Nov 8, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Bo Walker (24) runs with the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Time of possesion is one of the more underrated metrics when analyzing how a team performs against an opponent. But it has been a major indicator for the Texas Longhorns' success throughout the 2025 season.

Throughout their nine contest of the 2025 regular season, the Longhorns have lost just two games. In each of those losses, Texas lost the time of possession battle by five minutes or more. The only game in which the Longhorns lost the time of possession battle by this much and won was against a much less adequate Kentucky team, in which it took overtime to emerge victorious.

Fortunately the Georgia, the Dawgs have been dominant in the time of possession category this season and are possessing the ball for an average of 33 minutes and two seconds a game. This average is second-best in the SEC, behind only the Missouri Tigers.

To further cement the importance of this statistic, the Georgia Bulldogs' lone defeat this season has come in a matchup where the Dawgs lost the time of possession battle. In there loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this season, Georgia possesed the ball for just 24 minutes compared to Alabama's 35.

While college football can be an extremely hard sport to project, and winning one statistical category does not automatically gaurantee you a win. Statistical trends show that if Georgia is able to win the time of possession battle against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, the Dawgs will emerge victorious.

CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

