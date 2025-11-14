The Georgia Bulldogs Will Beat the Texas if They Control This Statistical Category
The Georiga Bulldogs have an excellent chance at emerging victorious against the Texas Longhorns if they control this statistical category.
The Georgia Bulldogs are less than 24 hours away from a massive SEC showdown against the Texas Longhorns, as they prepare to host the Longhorns in Athens for the first time in program history. This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two programs in a series that Texas leads 4-3.
Both Georgia and Texas faced off twice last season, with the Bulldogs besting the Longhorns on both occasions. Now, as the two teams prepare to converge on Sanford Stadium, the stakes for this year's game are equally as high.
This week's matchup is set to be one of the most highly-watched contests of the week, and has already garnered numerous opinions and analysis from experts and fans. But as kick off for Saturday's matchup inches closer, there is one major statistical category that will likely decide who wins.
The Statistical Area Georgia Needs to Win Most Against Texas
Time of possesion is one of the more underrated metrics when analyzing how a team performs against an opponent. But it has been a major indicator for the Texas Longhorns' success throughout the 2025 season.
Throughout their nine contest of the 2025 regular season, the Longhorns have lost just two games. In each of those losses, Texas lost the time of possession battle by five minutes or more. The only game in which the Longhorns lost the time of possession battle by this much and won was against a much less adequate Kentucky team, in which it took overtime to emerge victorious.
Fortunately the Georgia, the Dawgs have been dominant in the time of possession category this season and are possessing the ball for an average of 33 minutes and two seconds a game. This average is second-best in the SEC, behind only the Missouri Tigers.
To further cement the importance of this statistic, the Georgia Bulldogs' lone defeat this season has come in a matchup where the Dawgs lost the time of possession battle. In there loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this season, Georgia possesed the ball for just 24 minutes compared to Alabama's 35.
While college football can be an extremely hard sport to project, and winning one statistical category does not automatically gaurantee you a win. Statistical trends show that if Georgia is able to win the time of possession battle against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, the Dawgs will emerge victorious.