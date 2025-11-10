Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns Prediction - ESPN Metrics Favoring the Bulldogs
According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs appear to be favored in their upcoming matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are just days away from one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2025 regular season as the two teams prepare for an SEC showdown that will have major College Football Playoff implications.
This year's matchup between these two historic programs will take place in Athens, Georgia, for the first time in series history and will be just the third contest for these teams as SEC member schools. Texas currently holds a 4-3 lead in the all-time series.
Georgia faced Texas twice last season and bested the Longhorns in each contest. The first matchup was a 30-15 domination over Texas during the regular season, and the second was a thrilling overtime finish in the SEC Championship.
Last year's SEC Championship contest was also the introduction of Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who played the entire second half for the Dawgs following an injury to starting quarterback Carson Beck. Stockton is set to make his first full start against the Longhorns this Saturday.
ESPN Provides Georgia an Advantage in the Matchup
As this top 25 matchup inches closer, more and more experts and analysts have begun releasing their predictions for the contest. According to ESPN's metric system, the Bulldogs currently have a 59.8% chance to win on Saturday. Oddsmakers also appear to second ESPN's metrics, as the Bulldogs are currently a 6.5-point favorite over the Longhorns.
Georgia will be heading into Saturday's matchup fresh off arguably their most dominating win of the season, as they handled the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 41-21 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Dawgs rushed for more than 300 yards in the victory.
Texas will be heading into Saturday's contest off a bye week and will be looking to use its added rest to its advantage, as it prepares to take on a Georgia team that will be looking to close out its SEC schedule in a strong fashion.
As the build-up to this week's highly anticipated matchup continues, details surrounding the matchup and further analysis will continue to pour in before these two SEC powerhouses square off.
Georgia and Texas are scheduled to begin their week 12 regular season matchup on Saturday, November 15th, in Athens, Georgia. Kick off for this game is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and coverage will be made available on ABC.