College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed - Where Do the Georgia Bulldogs Sit?
The first edition of the college football playoff rankings have been revealed.
The 2025 college football season is heading into week eleven as the month of November as arrived, and that also means the first edition of the college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening. With four weeks left in the regular season, teams are eager to know where they stand in the current playoff standings.
It is worth noting that there has been shake up in regards to how the college football playoff will operate this season. Last year, the highest-ranked conference champions were awarded the top four seeds and first-round byes. This year, it will be the highest ranked four teams that receive first-round byes. Outside of that, it will operate the same way it did last season. The first round will be played at the higher ranked team's home stadium and from there on out, the games will be played at neutral sites.
This year, the national title game will be played in Miami, Florida on January 19th. The first set of games of the playoff will be played on Dec. 19th, the second round will begin on Dec. 31st and the semifinals will be played on Jan. 8th and 9th.
So, as things sit today, here is how the first edition of the college football playoff rankings looked for the 2025 college football season.
College Football Playoff Rankings
*This article will be updated when the rankings are officially released*
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Virginia
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Miami
- USC
- Iowa
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Washington
- Pittsburgh
- Tennessee
Now, it's worth noting a couple of things. The conference champion from each conference will receive an automatic bid into the playoff. The highest-ranked G5 team also receives an automatic bid into the playoff.
There is still a lot to be decided before the playoff picture becomes clearer. For example, BYU and Texas Tech play one another this weekend in Lubbock, Texas. However, the first set of rankings always provides one indicator: what your team needs to do in order to make the college football playoffs.
The rankings will be revealed at 8 PM ET on ESPN. The official playoff bracket will be released the Sunday after conference championship weekend, which will take place the weekend of Dec. 6.
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to make the college football playoff for the second year in a row and the fourth time ever under head coach Kirby Smart.