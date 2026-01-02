The Good, the Bad, the Ugly - Georgia's Heartbreaking Sugar Bowl Loss to Ole Miss

Breaking down everything good, bad, and worse from the Georgia Bulldogs heartbreaking defeat in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season came to a heartbreaking end as the Dawgs were defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Ole Miss kicked a go-ahead field goal with just seconds remaining to secure victory.

Given that the Dawgs have played their final matchup of the 2025 season. Bulldogs on SI has brought the final "Good, Bad, and Ugly" from Georgia's heartbreaking Sugar Bowl loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff.

The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Georgia's Sugar Bowl Loss to the Ole Miss Rebels

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety Kapena Gushiken (14) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) in the fourth quarter during the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Gushiken was called for pass interference on the play. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Good: Gunner Stockton

If there was anything positive to take away from the loss, it was further validation that Gunner Stockton is the man for the job when it comes to leading Georgia's offense. The Bulldogs quarterback turned in a handful of massive plays that included him sacrificing his well-being for the team.

While today's outcome is certainly not the one Stockton, or the rest of Dawg nation wanted. The Bulldogs' quarterback showed immense toughness and promise for the future.

The Bad: Defensive Yardage Allowed

It is hard to defeat a team when they account for nearly 500 yards of total offense. Unfortunately for Georgia, that is exactly what the Rebels did. Ole Miss finished the afternoon with 473 yards of total offense, which proved to be enough to earn a victory.

Georgia's defensive performance was not the sole reason for Georgia's demise against Ole Miss. However, the unit did not do itself any favors.

The Ugly: Second Half Performance

Throughout Kirby Smart's tenure, the Bulldogs have typically been the team to dominate the fourth quarter and earn victory in the final moments of the game. However, tonight was not the case. Ole Miss outscore Georgia 20 points to 10 in the fourth quarter, which ultimately proved to be enough for the victory.

Had the Bulldogs turned in a better showing in the final 15 minutes of the contest, it is extremely likely that the Dawgs would be preparing for a trip to Arizona for the VRBO Fiesta Bowl.

With the season officially over for the Dawgs, Kirby Smart and his staff will now turn their attention to their offseason work. The transfer portal is set to open later this evening, as well as many other offseason