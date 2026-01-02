HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels Shaping Up for Sugar Bowl Classic

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are halfway through their Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup. Here is how the game has played out.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are halfway through their Sugar Bowl matchup as the two teams look to advance to the next round of the College Football Playoff. With just 30 minutes of play left in regulation for this game, here is how the contest has played out thus far.

First Quarter:

The Bulldogs began the contest on defense after winning the coin toss and were able to earn a stop as the Rebels failed to convert a third and 10. The Dawgs took over at their own 27 and quickly crossed midfield into Ole Miss territory.

The drive would stall out shortly afterwards, however, and the Bulldogs would also be forced to punt. A magnificent punt from Brett Thorson pinned the Rebels deep inside their own territory, but a pair of runs from running back Kewan Lacy provided Ole Miss with some breathing room.

After crossing into the Bulldogs' territory, the Rebels eventually settled for a field goal to score the first points of the contest. The Bulldogs would look to score points of their own on the ensuing drive. Unfortunately for the Dawgs, that would not be the case as they were quickly held to a three-and-out by the Rebels.

Despite the quick turnaround, Georgia's defense was able to force another fourth down, leading to another field goal attempt by Ole Miss. The Rebels would complete another lengthy field goal to take a 6-0 lead over the Dawgs.

Second Quarter:

Facing a six-point deficit, the Bulldogs' offense desperately needed to find a way to get some points on the board. The call was answered by Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton, who scrambled up the middle for the Dawgs' first score of the game.

With their first lead of the contest, Georgia's defense looked to build upon the momentum and get a stop. That would not be the case, unfortunately, as the Rebels would find the endzone for their first touchdown of the evening. The two-point conversion attempt would be unsuccessful.

The Bulldogs' offense would be able to answer the call, as Gunner Stockton rushed for his second touchdown of the contest to help Georgia reclaim the lead. The Bulldogs' defense would then have a turn to score a touchdown of their own as Daylen Everette recovered a fumble for a scoop-and-score.

With just over two minutes remaining in the half, Georgia's defense looked to get another stop in hopes of extending its lead before the half. The Dawgs would do just that and provide the offense with an opportunity for one last drive before halftime.

A three-and-out for Georgia would provide the Rebels with their own opportunity to score before the half. A targeting call placed the Rebels on Georgia's side of the field, but the Rebels were unable to score any points before the clock ran out.

Georgia will be on offense to begin the second half and will be looking to score more points in hopes of leading the Dawgs to victory. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Allstate Sugar Bowl.