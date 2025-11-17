This Key Statistic Shows Why the Georgia Bulldogs Have Been Dominant All Season
This key statistical area shows why the Georgia Bulldogs have been so successful throughout their 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have just two games remaining in their 2025 regular season, as the Dawgs begin to gear up for what they hope will be a massive run at the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs have had one of the more difficult schedules this season. Yet, have managed to lose just one game up to this point.
The season hasn't come without its fair share of scares, however. The Bulldogs have managed to overcome multiple 4th quarter deficits this season, and have avoided some disastrous upsets against lesser than opponents.
The moral of Georgia's 2025 season thus far is that the Dawgs somehow always find a way to win. But the reason the Bulldogs have been able to do so lies in one massive statistical category, in which the Dawgs have absolutely dominated.
Why Georgia Football Has Been So Successful in Close Games This Season
As mentioned earlier, Georgia has dealt with a fair share of close calls this season. But have managed to win all but one of their contests. The reason for this lies in their performances in the waning moments of a game.
Throughout their 10 regular-season games this season, the Bulldogs have routinely outscored opponents in the fourth quarter. The only instance in which the Dawgs were outscored in the final 15 minutes was a pair of SEC games (Kentucky and Mississippi State) when the outcomes were well in hand.
The Dawgs have held opponents scoreless in the fourth quarter in five separate contests this season. This includes last week's victory over the 10th-ranked Texas Longhorns. The Bulldogs exploded in the fourth quarter with 21 unanswered points to secure a massive victory over the Longhorns in Athens.
While the Dawgs' beginning to games this season has been a little shaky at times, the Bulldogs' ability to play their best football in the final minutes of the game has been massive and a major reason for their success thus far.
Should Georgia continue to win the fourth quarter for the remainder of the season, the Dawgs will have a fantastic opportunity at making a deep run in this year's College Football Playoff.
The Bulldogs will look to control another fourth quarter this Saturday as they prepare to host the Charlotte 49ers. This will be Georgia's final home contest of the 2025 regular season. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for approximately 12 p.m.