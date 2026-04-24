This Kirby Smart NFL Draft Stat as Georgia Football's Head Coach is Insane

This NFL draft stat for Kirby Smart's time as Georgia's head coach is insane.

The first round of the NFL draft took place on Thursday night. The Georgia Bulldogs had one player go in the round, and that was offensive lineman Monroe Freeling to the Carolina Panthers.

The Bulldogs have became an NFL talent pipeline over the years under Kirby Smart. In fact, Georgia holds the record for the most picks in a single draft with 15 of them in the 2022 NFL draft. They also had five players selected in the first round that year.

Kirby Smart's Insane NFL Draft Stat as a Head Coach

Apr 18, 2026; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shown on the field during the Georgia Spring football game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If that stat wasn't crazy enough, this one is. Since Coach Smart took over at Georgia, his program has produced a total of 21 first-round picks, including Freeling. That is the same number of career losses Smart has as a head coach. His current record as a head coach is 117-21.

Needless to say, Georgia not only gets the job done on the field under Smart, but they also get players ready for the NFL draft better than arguably anyone else in the sport. Smart has lost more than two games in a season just twice in his career. The 2016 season, which was his first year as a head coach, and in 2024, when the team earned its third loss of the season in the college football playoffs.

The Bulldogs are expected to have a few more players come off the draft board on day two of the draft, during the second and third rounds. Christen Miller, CJ Allen, Daylen Everette, Oscar Delp and Zachariah Branch are all viewed as players who could potentially be drafted on Friday.

Last year, Georgia had 13 total players selected in the draft, just two short of their NFL draft record. Some might say the Bulldogs aren't what they used to be when they once rattled off back-to-back national titles, but the development of players certainly hasn't fallen off.

The Bulldogs have had over 30 players selected in the draft in the previous three drafts prior to this year's. By the looks of things, it doesn't look like this year will be much of a drop off either.

The second round of the NFL draft will start at 7 PM ET on Friday. The draft will finish up on Saturday, when the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds take place.