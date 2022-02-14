Matthew Stafford makes history as the first former Georgia quarterback to win the Super Bowl.

Many will begin to refer to 2022 as the "Year of the Dawgs" after seeing multiple former Georgia Bulldogs capture a Super Bowl win. After getting traded to the Rams last offseason for former starting LA quarterback Jared Goff and two first-round picks, Stafford led the Rams to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory since 2000.

A month after, the University of Georgia won it all in Indianapolis for the program's first national championship since 1980, with the help of a top-ranked Georgia defense and former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett, Georgia will a few more Bulldogs capture championship rings

The Rams offense got out to a quick 13-3 lead versus the Bengals in the first half before an injury to Odell Beckham Jr. saw the Rams offense were held scoreless for the rest of the first half.

With the Bengals storming back to take a 20-16 in the third quarter, Stafford would lead the LA offense on a 15-play 79-yard drive for a touchdown to give the Rams a 23-20 lead with just a minute to go.

The former Dallas, Texas, native becomes the first former Georgia quarterback to win a Super Bowl, just the second one to start in the game since Fran Tarkenton did it on three occasions. The most recent one dates back to 1977, when the Vikings played the 49ers.

Fellow Bulldogs Sony Michel and Leonard Floyd join Stafford as Super Bowl champions.

