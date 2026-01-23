Stetson Bennett Might Not Be Done Making Football History for the Georgia Bulldogs

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be done making history for his former collegiate team, the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are home to a long list of legendary figures who have a great amount of history within the program. However, there are few names that measure up to the legacy of quarterback Stetson Bennett.

After a tumultuous career as a walk-on, Bennett eventually climbed up the ranks to earn a starting spot for the Georgia Bulldogs, and would wind up leading the Dawgs to not just one, but two national championship victories.

Throughout his career in Athens, Bennett rewrote a litany of history books for Georgia, as he became the only quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a single season, complete multiple undefeated regular seasons, and, of course, be the only quarterback in Georgia Football history to have two national title victories.

But while "The Mailman's" playing days with the Bulldogs are over, the quarterback may still be rewriting the history books for his former team. Bennett is currently a member of the Los Angeles Rams, where he serves as a backup quarterback under fellow former Bulldog Matthew Stafford.

Stetson Bennett Could Make Even More Georgia Football History

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (13) throws in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams are one of the four NFL teams remaining in the hunt for a Super Bowl victory and are just two wins away from winning Super Bowl LX. Should Los Angeles be able to accomplish this goal, Bennett would, of course, be a Super Bowl Champion.

This would make Bennett the only quarterback in Georgia Football history to have both a national championship victory and a Super Bowl victory. Which would only further cement his legendary status.

Bennett would become the first Georgia quarterback to accomplish such a feat. However, he would not be the first Bulldog of the Kirby Smart era to do so, as a plethora of former Bulldogs from Georgia's 2021 and 2022 championship rosters earned a victory in Super Bowl LIX last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Players such as Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and others all became both Super Bowl champions as well as national champions following Philadelphia's trouncing of the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Rams may not earn a victory in this year's Super Bowl, Bennett may not take a snap even if they did. The prospect that Georgia's national championship-winning quarterback could also become a Super Bowl champion is extremely exciting for Bulldog fans.