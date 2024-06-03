Dawgs Daily

Two Former Bulldogs Listed on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Two former Georgia Bulldogs have been featured on the ballot for the class of 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 21, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots former defensive end Richard Seymour is introduced at the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction in the Cross Insurance Pavilion at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 21, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots former defensive end Richard Seymour is introduced at the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction in the Cross Insurance Pavilion at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
The Georgia Bulldogs have been a massive staple in the college football world for decades. Throughout the team’s storied history, the Dawgs have produced some legendary names in the sport. 

The Georgia legend has an opportunity to grow as two former Bulldogs have been listed as candidates for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame. Defensive lineman Richard Seymour and
running back Garrison Hearst both have an opportunity to be the latest Bulldogs
inducted. 

Seymour, who played for the Dawgs from 1997-2000 was a dominant force on the Bulldogs’ interior
defensive line. He was selected as a first-team All-American after the 2000
season and finished his career at Georgia with 223 total tackles.

Hearst played for the Dawgs from 1990-1992 and was the Dawgs’ feature back during that time. After
leading the nation in scoring in 1992, he was awarded the Doak Walker Award and
was named the 1992 Player of the Year.

Voting for this year’s ballot concludes on July 1st. Candidates who will be inducted to the 2025 class
will be announced shortly after.

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech

Published
Christian Kirby II

CHRISTIAN KIRBY II