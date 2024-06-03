Two Former Bulldogs Listed on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Two former Georgia Bulldogs have been featured on the ballot for the class of 2025 College Football Hall of Fame.
The Georgia Bulldogs have been a massive staple in the college football world for decades. Throughout the team’s storied history, the Dawgs have produced some legendary names in the sport.
The Georgia legend has an opportunity to grow as two former Bulldogs have been listed as candidates for the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame. Defensive lineman Richard Seymour and
running back Garrison Hearst both have an opportunity to be the latest Bulldogs
inducted.
Seymour, who played for the Dawgs from 1997-2000 was a dominant force on the Bulldogs’ interior
defensive line. He was selected as a first-team All-American after the 2000
season and finished his career at Georgia with 223 total tackles.
Hearst played for the Dawgs from 1990-1992 and was the Dawgs’ feature back during that time. After
leading the nation in scoring in 1992, he was awarded the Doak Walker Award and
was named the 1992 Player of the Year.
Voting for this year’s ballot concludes on July 1st. Candidates who will be inducted to the 2025 class
will be announced shortly after.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K