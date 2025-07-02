University of Georgia Announces Live Concerts Returning to Sanford Stadium in 2026
The University of Georgia has announced that concerts will be returning to Sanford Stadium beginning in 2026.
For nearly a century, Sanford Stadium has been a landmark of college football venues and has become one of the best places for fans to watch a football game. The
The University of Georgia has announced that it has partnered with Does Entertainment to begin Live Between the Hedges. The partnership is expected to bring live concerts to Sanford Stadium beginning in the Spring of 2026.
The stadium has hosted a handful of concerts in previous years, but has not done so in more than half a decade. University of Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks proclaimed his excitement for the return of upcoming events and explained how the venue could provide fans with a massive atmosphere.
"The idea of bringing concerts back to Sanford Stadium has been in the works for a long time, and I am excited to see it become a reality." Said Brooks. "Our partnership with Does Entertainment allows us to attract top talent to Athens for a one-of-a-kind show. While nothing compares to a football Saturday at Sanford Stadium, a big-name concert inside one of the most iconic venues in sports creates a tradition that Bulldog Nation and the surrounding area will enjoy."
Reports indicate that Saturday, April 25th, is the return date for when concerts will officially begin. Headline performers and other details for the first show are expected to be announced at a later date.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily