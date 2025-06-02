WATCH: Former Georgia Football Player Tae Crowder Records Two Pick Sixes in UFL
Former Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder records two pick sixes during his UFL game.
While it may not be college football or NFL season, the UFL is in full swing right now and there are former Georgia Bulldogs making plays in the league. One of them is linebacker Tae Crowder and he had a historic day for the Birmingham Stallions.
During Sunday's game, Crowder recorded not one but two pick sixes. This season, Crowder has accumulated 21 tackles, two tackles for loss and has two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Crowder was previously in the NFL before joining the UFL. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 drat by the New York Giants with the last pick, deeming him Mr Irrelevant. Crowder went on to play four seasons with the Giants where he finished with 232 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks.
Crowder started his career at Georgia as a running back before making the switch to linebacker. Over his career in Athens, Crowder racked up 122 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Crowder was a starter for the Bulldogs during the last two years with the program.
One of Crowders' most memorable moments as a Bulldog came against the Tennessee Volunteers when he scooped up a fumble and returned it 60-yards for a touchdown.
With the former Bulldog making plays in the UFL, perhaps he can make his way back into the league before the 2025 season starts up later in the year.
