Charlotte Football HC Comments on Plan to Recruit Georgia Bulldogs in Transfer Portal
Charlotte head coach Tim Albin answers whether he intends to scout Georgia Bulldog players this weekend, in hopes of recruiting them in the transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Charlotte 49ers are just days away from squaring off for the first time in program history as the two teams prepare to converge on Athens, Georgia for their week 13 matchup of the 2025 college football season.
Saturday's contest provides a unique opportunity for both teams, as the outcome of the game is seemingly already in hand. The Bulldogs are more than 40-point favorites to beat the 49ers, and it would take a catastrophe for the Dawgs to lose their final home game of the regular season.
But while Saturday's game may provide an opportunity for a handful of young Bulldog players to earn some playing time, it could also provide other schools an opportunity to scout some of Georgia's depth pieces in hopes of nabbing them in the transfer portal.
Does Charlotte Head Coach Tim Albin Plan on Recruiting Georgia Players in the Transfer Portal?
The 49ers are certainly one of these teams, as their roster talent provides an excellent opportunity for former Bulldogs to earn playing time right away. And given that the team will have a first-hand look at Georgia's roster this weekend, Charlotte coaches and staff members may be inclined to do some extra scouting this Saturday.
Earlier this week, during a media presser, 49ers head coach Tim Albin was prompted on whether scouting of the Bulldogs roster would take place ahead of the transfer portal window. Albin answered by suggesting scouting other players would be the least of his concerns come gametime, but did acknowledge that all teams utilize the portal in this era of college athletics.
"I don't have a crystal ball, and that's an interesting question. It's probably out of my wheelhouse to comment on," said Albin. "We all know that in this day and age in college football, everyone is looking to make moves. But I will probably have other things on my mind pregame."
The Bulldogs have already seen one former player join the 49ers' roster through the transfer portal, as defensive back Collin Gill joined Charlotte's roster ahead of the 2025 season. Gill has recorded 28 total tackles and a forced fumble with the 49ers this season.
The Bulldogs and the 49ers will kick off their week 13 matchup on Saturday, November 22nd, at approximately 12:00 p.m. Coverage for this event will be held on the SEC Network.