WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Officially Begin Countdown for 2025 College Football Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have officially begun the countdown for the beginning of their 2025 college football season.
Week 0 of the 2025 college football season is underway, which means the offseason is almost over for the majority of college football teams. One team that has begun its countdown to the return of football is the Georgia Bulldogs, who recently posted a video on social media to create excitement among fans.
The video features clips of a litany of Georgia players ahead of their games last season. The audio of the video includes Bulldog coaches delivering heartfelt and passionate speeches that are sure to fire up Dawg fans.
The Bulldogs are entering the season with high hopes as they look to win their third national title in five seasons. Georgia will begin its 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
