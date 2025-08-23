Dawgs Daily

WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs Officially Begin Countdown for 2025 College Football Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have officially begun the countdown for the beginning of their 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia coach Kirby Smart on the sideline during the first half of the NCAA College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart on the sideline during the first half of the NCAA College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs have officially begun the countdown for the beginning of their 2025 college football season.

Week 0 of the 2025 college football season is underway, which means the offseason is almost over for the majority of college football teams. One team that has begun its countdown to the return of football is the Georgia Bulldogs, who recently posted a video on social media to create excitement among fans.

The video features clips of a litany of Georgia players ahead of their games last season. The audio of the video includes Bulldog coaches delivering heartfelt and passionate speeches that are sure to fire up Dawg fans.

The Bulldogs are entering the season with high hopes as they look to win their third national title in five seasons. Georgia will begin its 2025 college football season on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule 

  • Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
  • Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
  • Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
  • Sept. 20 - BYE
  • Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
  • Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
  • Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
  • Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
  • Oct. 25 - BYE
  • Nov. 1 - vs Florida  (3:30 - ABC)
  • Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
  • No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
  • Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
  • Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football