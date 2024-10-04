WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Auburn Game
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released their fifth game trailer of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs return to Athens for the first time in nearly a month this Saturday as they prepare to host one of their most storied rivals, the Auburn Tigers. This will be the 129th edition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" in a series that Georgia leads 64-56-8 and has won seven consecutive games.
Both teams are heading into this matchup fresh off of a loss and are desperately looking to get back into the win column. For the Dawgs, a win could jumpstart a Bulldogs offense that has suffered from slow starts all season and maintain the team's hopes of reaching the 12-team College Football Playoff. For the Tigers, a road win would provide Hugh Freeze with a historic upset over a major rival and could add a much-needed spark to Auburn's 2024 season, which has had an extremely disappointing start.
As this historic matchup inches closer and closer, the Bulldogs' social media team has released another trailer to get fans pumped up for the team's first conference home game of the 2024 season.
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily