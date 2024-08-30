WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Game vs Clemson
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released the first game trailer of the 2024 college football season.
The wait for the return of Georgia football is almost over as the Dawgs' week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers is just one sleep away. As a way to build anticipation for tomorrow's game, the Bulldogs' social media team has posted a trailer for the game.
The Bulldogs and Tigers will battle at noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 31st. This will be the teams' first matchup since the 2021 season opener which Georgia won 10-3.
How to Watch Georgia vs Clemson
- Gameday: Saturday, August 31st. 2024
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
