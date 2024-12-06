WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of SEC Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released their thirteenth game trailer for the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for an epic rematch this Saturday that will not only be for the SEC Championship but will also determine seeding in the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff. This will be just the seventh all-time meeting between these two teams in a series Texas leads 4-2.
The Bulldogs head into this game boasting their worst regular season record since 2020, thanks to a grueling regular season schedule. Despite their stumbles, the Dawgs still have an opportunity to win the SEC and earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff thanks to some key wins including their victory over Texas on the road.
With a conference championship and potentially a playoff spot on the line, the Dawgs' social media team has crafted another exciting trailer to get fans prepared for Friday night's game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas (SEC Championship)
- Gameday: Saturday, December 7th. 2024
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit(Color)
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
