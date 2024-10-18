WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer Ahead of Texas Game
The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released their seventh game trailer of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a day away from their highly anticipated matchup against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns. This will be the Bulldogs' first meeting against Texas as SEC opponents and will be the first time these two programs face off since the 2018 season.
The Bulldogs will head into this game as underdogs for the first time in nearly three seasons as Texas is currently just over a 4-point favorite to win the game. A win for either team would cement them as one of the best in college football and would drastically increase their playoff chances.
As this conference matchup inches closer and closer, the Bulldogs' social media team has released another trailer to get fans pumped up for the team's matchup against the Bulldogs.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
