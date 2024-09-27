WATCH: Georgia Football Releases Trailer For Alabama Game

Dawgs Daily

The Georgia Bulldogs social media team has released their third game trailer of the 2024 college football season.

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) pressures Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24 to claim the SEC Championship. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs have one of their biggest matchups of the season as they travel to Tuscaloosa this Saturday to take on the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. This will be the Dawgs' first regular season game against Alabama since the 2020 season.

As this exciting matchup inches closer and closer, the Bulldogs' social media team has released another trailer to get fans pumped up for the team's massive trip to Tuscaloosa.

The Bulldogs will attempt to avenge their only defeat of the 2023 season this Saturday. Kickoff for this matchup is currently set for 7:30 p.m.

How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
  • Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

