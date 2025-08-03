WATCH: Jon Gruden Delivers a Fiery Speech to the Georgia Bulldogs Football Team
Watch as legendary NFL coach Jon Gruden delivers a passionate speech about football to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their fall camp as they prepare for the 2025 regular season gauntlet. As the Dawgs diligently work, the team was recently visited by a very prominent figure in the sport.
Jon Gruden, a Super Bowl-winning head coach turned analyst, recently attended a Bulldogs practice to get a feel for the program. Following the practice, Gruden delivered an extremely passionate and motivating speech to the Dawgs about their upcoming season.
It's not often that Kirby Smart and his staff allow visitors to their program, especially during intense practice time. However, Gruden's experience and message to the team were likely extremely beneficial to the team.
Gruden has been renowned for his passion and intensity for the game, traits that are extremely similar to Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart. During his speech, the head coach included the phrase "Passion, Fire, and Energy," a phrase that has been reiterated numerous times by the Bulldogs throughout the offseason.
Georgia will need to maximize its passion, fire, and energy this season as the Dawgs are scheduled to have one of the most action-packed regular-season schedules of all time. The Dawgs are slated to host Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and numerous other teams throughout the 2025 season.
The Bulldogs' fall camp will conclude on Saturday, August 30th, when the team begins its 2025 regular season against the Marshall Thundering Herd. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
